1 IAS, nine HCS officers shifted

Tribune News Service

Chandigah, August 31

The state government today transferred an IAS officer, an IRS officer, and nine HCS officers with immediate effect. IAS officer Lalit Kumar has been posted as Administrator (HQ), Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, Panchkula.

IRS officer Vivek Aggarwal, who is holding the charge of MD, Haryana Skill Development Mission, and MD, Haryana Medical Services Corporation Ltd, has now got the charge of DG, Skill Development and Industrial Training, and Secretary to the Haryana Government, Haryana Skill Development and Industrial Training Department, in addition to his present duties.

Among HCS officers, Jagdeep Singh has been posted as MD Cooperative Sugar Mills, Panipat; Nimal Nagar has been transferred as SDO (Civil) Ganaur; Alka Chaudhary is now Joint Commissioner, MC, NIT Faridabad, and Virender Singh is posted as SDO (Civil), Siwani.

