1 killed, 2 injured in firing at liquor shop

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 17

A man was killed and two others were critically injured as two armed assailants opened fire at a crowded liquor shop at Pachgaon in Manesar area last night. The act was captured by CCTV cameras installed at the liquor shop. An FIR has been registered at Manesar police station and the police have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for providing information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Probing gang role The possibility of a gang behind this incident cannot be ruled out. —Surender Kumar, ACP, Manesar

According to the complaint filed by the shopowner, Kuldeep Singh, he and his brother had received a threat call from a foreign phone number a week ago. The caller had identified himself as Lipin Nehra, brother of gangster Pawan Nehra, and ordered them to hand over the liquor shop to him. After the firing at the shop, he got a call again, in which the caller claimed responsibility for it.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 8.30 pm when two armed assailants reached the shop and asked the employees sitting at the cash counter if it was Kuldeep’s wine shop. They threatened the employees and started firing at the roof and then at the crowd. They fired around 15 rounds before fleeing. As a result, three customers — Sandeep, resident of Saharanpur in UP, and Devraj Sharma and Rajendra Prasad, residents of Alwar in Rajasthan — were critically injured. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Sandeep as brought dead.

Kuldeep said, “I was at the office behind the liquor shop and came out after hearing the sound of bullets. When I shouted for help, the accused fled the scene. In the hospital, I again got a call from the foreign number and the caller, Lipin Nehra, claimed that it was the consequence of not handing over the shop to him.”