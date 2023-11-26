1 killed as Aravali hillock on Haryana-Rajasthan border collapses during illegal mining

Gurugram, November 26
One person was killed and three others were critically injured after an Aravali hillock reportedly collapsed during illegal mining in Deeg, Rajasthan, officials said on Sunday.
All four men were buried in debris along with dumpers and other machines. The incident occurred in Nangal crusher zone, bordering Haryana near Ferozpur Jhirka, they said.
The Rajasthan police have launched an investigation in the matter and special drives were conducted in the area.
Police said the deceased was identified as Mubarik, a dumper driver from Ferozpur Jhirka.
Mining officer RS Mangal said the illegal mining activity was carried out at around 2:00 am in the hills bordering Haryana.
“Mubarik was supposed to transport the stone and was getting it filled when the hillock collapsed and he got buried along with three others. All the men were pulled out with the help of rescuers. Investigation is underway,” he said.
Meanwhile, Nuh mining officer Anil Kumar said there was no report of any illegal mining from the district but similar instances were being reported repeatedly from Rajasthan area, bordering Haryana.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical drilling of 19.2 metres done on first day
After 86 meters of vertical drilling, the crust of tunnel wi...
Gaza quiet as Israel, Hamas complete third prisoner exchange
Ceasefire brings respite to Gaza where at least 17 lakh are ...
Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids
Union Health Secretary writes to states and UTs; advises to ...
China says surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens
Country’s health ministry calls on local authorities to open...
‘We Are All Gurmit Kaur’: Sikh community fights for elderly woman facing deportation from UK
Gurmit Kaur has no family to turn to in UK and no family to ...