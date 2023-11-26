1 killed as Aravali hillock on Haryana-Rajasthan border collapses during illegal mining

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 26

One person was killed and three others were critically injured after an Aravali hillock reportedly collapsed during illegal mining in Deeg, Rajasthan, officials said on Sunday.

All four men were buried in debris along with dumpers and other machines. The incident occurred in Nangal crusher zone, bordering Haryana near Ferozpur Jhirka, they said.

The Rajasthan police have launched an investigation in the matter and special drives were conducted in the area.

Police said the deceased was identified as Mubarik, a dumper driver from Ferozpur Jhirka.

Mining officer RS Mangal said the illegal mining activity was carried out at around 2:00 am in the hills bordering Haryana.

“Mubarik was supposed to transport the stone and was getting it filled when the hillock collapsed and he got buried along with three others. All the men were pulled out with the help of rescuers. Investigation is underway,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nuh mining officer Anil Kumar said there was no report of any illegal mining from the district but similar instances were being reported repeatedly from Rajasthan area, bordering Haryana.

