1 killed as power cable snaps; kin stage protest

Sirsa, April 2

One person died and another was injured after a power cable snapped and fell in the Rania mobile market.

Following the incident, kin of the deceased biker staged a protest and blocked roads in Rania. They demanded that the electricity board and cable operator should be held responsible for the incident. The demonstration caused traffic disruptions until police intervention led to the reopening of the blocked roads.

The incident occurred on March 31, when an 11,000 kV line and a dish TV cable snapped and fell in the bustling mobile market here. Passing through the area, Banti and Gurdas, residents of Nagrana village, were caught in the tragedy. Banti died of electric shock, while Gurdas sustained injuries and is currently under treatment.

Accusing the electricity board and the cable operator of negligence, the protesters emphasised that such incidents could have been prevented with proper maintenance. They demanded legal action against those responsible for the accident, highlighting the need for accountability in ensuring public safety.

The protesters blocked roads using tractor-trailers and called for swift justice and urged authorities to take measures to prevent similar accidents in the future. Police presence helped alleviate the situation between the protesters and authorities.

On a complaint lodged by electricity department’s SDO Rajendra Kumar, the police have initiated an investigation against the cable operator under sections 304A and 336 of the IPC.

