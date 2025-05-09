1 killed, three injured as wall collapses in Gurugram

A construction worker was killed while three others were injured after a wall collapsed in an under-construction building’s basement on Wednesday.

According to the police, the basement of an under-construction house in Sector 27 was being dug up to build a wall. During this time, the wall collapsed due to soil collapse and four workers working there got buried under it.

The house owner, contractor and labourers present on the spot rescued the labourers. The injured were admitted to a nearby private hospital, where a 42-year-old labourer Krishna from West Bengal died during treatment.

“Two workers are being treated in the hospital and another was discharged after first-aid. People living nearby said the incident happened due to rain in the past few days,” said a senior police official.