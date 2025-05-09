DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / 1 killed, three injured as wall collapses in Gurugram

1 killed, three injured as wall collapses in Gurugram

A construction worker was killed while three others were injured after a wall collapsed in an under-construction building’s basement on Wednesday. According to the police, the basement of an under-construction house in Sector 27 was being dug up to build...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 10:26 AM May 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A construction worker was killed while three others were injured after a wall collapsed in an under-construction building’s basement on Wednesday.

According to the police, the basement of an under-construction house in Sector 27 was being dug up to build a wall. During this time, the wall collapsed due to soil collapse and four workers working there got buried under it.

The house owner, contractor and labourers present on the spot rescued the labourers. The injured were admitted to a nearby private hospital, where a 42-year-old labourer Krishna from West Bengal died during treatment.

Advertisement

“Two workers are being treated in the hospital and another was discharged after first-aid. People living nearby said the incident happened due to rain in the past few days,” said a senior police official.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper