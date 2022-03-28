1 lakh houses to be built for poor: Haryana CM ML Khattar

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, March 27

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has defended the e-auction policy introduced by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). He said that the decision of e-auction was taken to break the nexus that was involved in fixing the allotment of plots which was a practice under previous governments.

The CM said HSVP was in dire financial straits due to the old policies introduced by previous governments. “This policy is for those who can spend money and afford to procure plots in e-auction,” he said while addressing a press conference in Hisar today.

The Chief Minister stated that the government has cracked down on the growth of illegal colonies by unscrupulous colonisers and has banned registries in the illegal colonies. “Besides, we have brought Deen Dayal Upadhyaya housing scheme in which licences are being given to develop colonies for the common man. About one lakh houses will be constructed under the Economic Weaker Sections (EWS) scheme in the state,” he said.

The CM said that the work of expansion of the airport in Hisar is going on and the schedule of flights both domestic and international would be issued soon after the completion of the ongoing work. “Aeronautics-related projects, pilot training and defence equipment manufacturing will start at the airport,” Khattar added.

When asked about the Punjab’s decision to cut down on pension of MLAs, Khattar maintained that the Haryana Government too had cut the pension of the MLAs by reducing dearness allowance (DA) from 256 per cent to about 28 per cent three years ago. The benefits of pension cannot be stopped for the existing beneficiaries but new rules could be introduced later on.

Talking about the ongoing controversy over the termination of 3 per cent sports quota in jobs in class 1, 2 and 3 categories, the CM said that they had discontinued the quota facilities on the basis of sports gradation because many certificates were found fake.

“The medal winners will continue to get jobs in Haryana even beyond the quota of 3 per cent,” he stated.

When asked about rumours that former Union Minister Birender Singh could quit the party, Khattar stated that he is a senior leader of the party and he was going nowhere.

“Birender Singh is with us and will stay with us. I have very good relations with him and we held a meeting in Chandigarh last week and also discussed several issues for the state,” he said.

The Chief Minister announced several development projects worth about

Rs 50 crore for Nalwa Assembly constituency on the demand of Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa.