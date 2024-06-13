1-year jail for habitual offender under NSA

Rohtak, June 12
The Home Department of the Haryana Government has ordered to keep a habitual offender under imprisonment for one year under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980.
Rohtak SP Himanshu Garg said it is the first case in the state in which the Advisory Board has justified the action taken by the police and approved to keep an accused in prison for one year under the NSA.
“The Rohtak police are taking action under the NSA against the habitual criminals who can be a threat to society and can create hindrance in maintaining law and order. The district police prepared a case against Raju (name changed), an accused in 20 cases, under the said Act and sent it to the District Magistrate, Rohtak,” said Garg.
As per the order of the District Magistrate, the accused was taken into custody under Section (3)2 of the NSA and lodged in Rohtak Jail on May 2. Earlier, the accused was lodged at Rohini jail in Delhi.
The detention order of the accused was then sent to the state government and Advisory Board for approval.
