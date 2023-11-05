1-year jail for three under PITNDPS Act

Tribune Reporters

Kurukshetra/Faridabad, Nov 4

The Kurukshetra police, for the first time, have sent three persons involved in drug trafficking to jail for one year under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act.

As per the police spokesman, those sent to jail are Vikram (alias Vicky) of Thanesar, Balvinder Kaur of Kheri Markanda and Arun Kumar of Ladwa in Kurukshetra. They are repeat offenders. There are seven cases registered at various police stations in Kurukshetra against Vikram, three against Balvinder Kaur and four against Arun Kumar.

Kurukshetra SP Surinder Singh Bhoria said a proposal was sent to the government and after getting approval, these repeat offenders have been sent to jail. A proposal in respect of two other such offenders was also being sent to the government.

“Record of more drug peddlers is being checked and the police will continue to take such action. The properties of those involved in drug smuggling would also be attached,” he added.

3 held without FIR in F’bad

The police arrested three persons in connection with a drug peddling network in the district. The suspects were arrested without the registration of an FIR.

Spokesperson of the Police Department, Sube Singh, said the suspects — Asma Khatun, Jagdish and Pal Singh — were arrested under the PITNDPS Act. Under this act, those already booked under the NDPS Act can be arrested without the registration of a fresh FIR.

Wanted in seven NDPS cases, Khatun, had been active for the past four years, the spokesperson said. As per claims, the two other accused had been wanted in three cases each. They were sent to judicial custody on Saturday.

#Faridabad #Kurukshetra