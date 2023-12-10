10,164 cases settled at Yamunanagar Lok Adalat

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 9

A Lok Adalat was held at the judicial complex of Yamunanagar under the supervision of District and Sessions Judge Shalini Singh Nagpal on Saturday.

As many as 10,164 cases were settled at the Lok Adalat with a total settlement value of Rs 2,79,54533.

CJM-cum-Secretary of District Legal Services Authority (Yamunanagar), Guneet Arora, said the Lok Adalat addressed a wide range of cases relating to matters like bank recovery, criminal compoundable offences, electricity bills (excluding non-compoundable), labour disputes, land acquisition and matrimonial, among others.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sudeep Goel, Additional Principal Judge (Family Court) Dr Nandita Kaushik, ACJM Madhulika, JMIC Nimit Kumar, JMIC Karuna Sharma and Additional Civil Judge (Senior Division) Sub-Division Bilaspur Kaushal Kumar Yadav and Permanent Lok Adalat, Public Utility Services (Yamunanagar) president Jarnail Singh settled the cases.

