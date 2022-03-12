10 arrested for duping export unit of Rs 27.61 cr

Faridabad, March 11
The police have arrested 10 persons for duping an export unit of Rs 27.61 crore.
It is reported that the victim company is owned by the father-in-law of film actor Sonam Kapoor.
The accused has been identified as Manoj, Parveen, Manish Kumar, Lalit, Manish, all residents of Delhi; Ganesh Parsuram of Raichur, Karnataka; Rahul Raghunath of Raigarh, Maharashtra; Bhushan Kishan of Mumbai; Santosh Sitaram of Pune; and Suresh Kumar of Chennai.
The accused were arrested over the past three months.
DCP Nitish Aggarwal said the accused transferred Rs 27.61 crore in the account of a fake company called Black Curve Incorporation, which was set up by the accused to cheat Shahi Exports, a company based here, by accessing their import codes through fraudulent means.
