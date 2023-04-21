10 days on, Dahiya returns as Hisar MC Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 20

After 10 days of suspense, IAS officer Pradeep Dahiya has now returned as Hisar MC Commissioner after the bureaucratic reshuffle by the state government. Dahiya now replaces Ashok Garg, who reached Hisar on April 12 to assume charge but was called to Chandigarh by the higher-ups before he could officially as MC Commissioner.

Garg, who was Rewari Deputy Commissioner (DC) before he was transferred as MC Commissioner Hisar on April 10, has been now posted as Director at the Elementary Education Department in Chandigarh. Dahiya, who had assumed office as Nuh DC, has returned to his earlier post as Hisar MC Commissioner within a week of his joining in Nuh.

The government sources said the reshuffle was undertaken due to influence of the two key functionaries of the ruling BJP in Hisar who expressed their reservations for the posting of Ashok Garg as Hisar MC Commissioner.

Garg, who also had a stint of nearly two years from April 2020 to May 2022 as Hisar MC Commissioner was quite popular in the town and many social organisations were all praise for his work.

However, Hisar Mayor Gautam Sardana had taken up the issue of vacant post of MC Commissioner with Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta and urged him to get an officer posted here for the smooth functioning of the department.