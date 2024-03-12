10 get RI for life for couple’s murder in Gohana

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, March 11

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Salender Singh on Monday awarded rigorous imprisonment (RI) till the remaining natural life to 10 persons for murdering a couple in Bhainswal Kalan in Gohana.

The matter was reported to the police on June 8, 2019. As per record, Surender of Bhainswal Kalan, in his complaint to the Gohana Sadar police, stated that he was sleeping at the house of his brother Hoshiar Singh when he heard the sound of firing. He stated that when he came outside his room, he saw Sumit, Mohit alias Bihari, Paramjeet, Moni and his brother Vikas, along with others, coming downstairs. He hid in a bathroom to save himself and later saw that they had shot dead his sister-in-law Nirmala. He said he went upstairs and saw that his brother Hoshiar, too, was lying in a pool of blood.

Following the complaint, the Gohana Sadar police registered a case under Sections 148,149, 449, 302, 120 B of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act and arrested the accused.

The convicts have been identified as Mohit, alias Bihari, Virender, alias Bindra, Naveen, Vikash, Tajinder, alias Ashu, Moni, alias Naveen, Krishan, Ankit, Sumit and Paramjeet, alias Monu.

