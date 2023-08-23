10 HCS officers shifted

Chandigarh, August 22
The Haryana Government has issued transfer and posting orders of 10 HCS officers.
Anupama Malik, Estate Officer, HSVP, Ambala, has been posted as Estate Officer, HSVP, Karnal. Ravinder Kumar, SDM, Jhajjar has been posted as SDM, Badli. Anil Kumar Yadav, SDM, Badli, has been posted as SDM, Bahadurgarh. Mandeep Kumar,SDM, Assandh, has been posted as SDM, Panipat.
Vishal, SDM, Bahadurgarh has been posted as SDM, Jhajjar. Kapil Kumar, City Magistrate, Kaithal, has been posted as SDM, Kaithal. Virender Singh Dhull, SDM, Panipat, has been posted as SDM, Assandh. Harbir Singh, City Magistrate, Bhiwani, has been posted as SDM, Tosham.
Rohit Kumar, Estate Officer, HSVP, Karnal, has been posted as Estate Officer, HSVP, Ambala. Amit Mann, City Magistrate, Faridabad, has been given the additional charge of SDM, Badkhal.
