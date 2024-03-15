10 health institutes get NQAS certification in Karnal district

Tribune News Service

Ten health institutions of the Karnal district, including the District General Hospital and Primary Health Centres (PHCs), have attained the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification.

Other institutes may also get certification We will submit documents of 19 health centres in the coming days after ensuring all facilities as per the requirement of the national quality assurance programme — Dr Raveendra Sandhu, Deputy Civil Surgeon

There are a total of 149 health institutions, comprising 105 Health Wellness Centres, now known as Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. Now, the focus of the authorities is to ensure NQAS certification for the remaining institutions in the district.

As per the authorities, the NQAS certification is achieved for adherence to quality assurance standards in health facilities, covering various aspects of healthcare delivery, infrastructure, hygiene and patient care. This certification not only enhances the credibility and reputation of these healthcare institutions, but also instills confidence among patients regarding the quality and reliability, said Dr Raveendra Sandhu, Deputy Civil Surgeon and District Quality Nodal Officer.

“We applied for NQAS certification of 11 health institutions in the past two years, of which we got certification of 10 and one is pending. We are hopeful that it, too, will be certified,” said Dr Sandhu.

He maintained that they were preparing 19 other health facilities, including Ayushman Arogya Mandir and PHCs, for the certification as the government had fixed a target to get all health institutions certified by March 31, 2026.

“We will submit documents of 19 health centres in the coming days after ensuring all facilities as per the requirement of the national quality assurance programme,” said Dr Sandhu.

After the NQAS certification, an incentive is also given to the health institution for further improvisation for better health care, he said.

Civil Surgeon Dr Krishan Kumar said that after getting NQAS certification for PHCs and Ayushman Arogya Mandir, they will apply for certification for three Sub-Divisional Hospitals and eight Community Health Centres (CHCs).

So far, the District Civil Hospital, two Urban PHCs at Ram Nagar and Dhobi Mohalla and seven PHCs at Jundla, Madhuban, Sambhli, Bhadson, Gheer, Kachwa and Kutail have attained the certification, while the result of Gagsina PHC is pending, the Civil Surgeon said. Karnal is at third position across the state in getting certification for the health institutions, he added.

