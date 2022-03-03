10 hurt in vehicle pile-up on Hisar-Sirsa highway

Hisar, March 2
Six vehicles collided with each other near the BSF camp on the Hisar-Sirsa highway today morning. Ten people suffered injuries in the accident. According to information, seven injured persons were taken to nearby hospitals and Agroha Medical College.
The mishap resulted in a traffic jam on the highway.
According to the information, there was a blanket of dense fog on the Delhi-Hisar National Highway today morning, which reduced visibility to around 50 to 60 metres. The mishap occurred when a car collided with a truck in front of the BSF camp. After this accident, seven vehicles rammed into the car and truck from behind.
The national highway was blocked after the pile up of vehicles. The police reached the spot and removed the truck and other vehicles.
