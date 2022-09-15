10 injured in Palwal group clash

Tribune News Service

Palwal, September 14

The police have registered a case against 14 persons in connection with a violent clash between two groups here last night. Around 10 persons were injured in the incident with some of them receiving gunshot injuries, the police said. An old enmity between the two groups over civic body elections is said to be the reason.

As per a complaint lodged by Madan of Baans Mohalla, he and his kin and friends (Jatin, Lakhan, Amit, Amar Singh, Devender and Samay Singh) were injured after the accused (Dheeraj, Mukesh, Pawan and one more person) armed with firearms and swords attacked them due to an old enmity. The injured were admitted to hospitals in Palwal and Faridabad.

As per a counter-FIR filed by Hukam Singh, accused Amar Singh, Lakhan, Dharmender, Krishan, Kamal, Jatin, Lakhpat and Amit had attacked Dheeraj, Balraj, Mukesh, Deepak and Pawan with firearms and lathis.