10% mishaps in Faridabad due to haphazard parking

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 30

Haphazard parking has emerged as major cause of road accidents in Faridabad. Road Safety Organisation (RSO), an NGO, claimed that around 10 per cent of road accidents in the city are caused due to wrong parking.

“Inadequate parking lots and poor implementation of the traffic rules leads to haphazard parking in the city,” an official of RSO said. As per district administration data, 15 to 20 persons are killed in road mishaps in the city every month.

RSO coordinator SK Sharma said wrongly parked trucks and heavy vehicles alongside the highway and other major roads posed a threat to the commuters, especially in winters when visibility decreases sharply due to foggy conditions.

He said, “Haphazard parking also leads to traffic snarls, making commuting difficult in poorly lit road stretches. Several accidents occur in the city due to violation of traffic and parking rules.” The traffic police has failed to curb the menace despite regular drives and warnings.

People trying to cross the highways and those jaywalking also are another cause of accidents, the NGO claimed. Satinder Duggal, a social activist, said several dark spots and ongoing road construction were other causes of mishaps.

A traffic police official said, “Traffic is regulated at all bottlenecks. Also, hundreds of challans are done each month against traffic offenders.”