10 months on, chargesheet filed in suicide case

Faridabad, December 21
The SIT, which was investigating the suicide case of a 16-year-old boy who had allegedly committed suicide, has filed the chargesheet in a local court in the case. The chargesheet mentioned the principal, a teacher and three students of a private school as accused in the case. As per the report, the accused have been charged for abetment of suicide and under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The deceased was a student of Class X in a private school at Greater Faridabad area.
Sources in the police have claimed that the boy was being bullied and sexually harassed by some students. The victim jumped off the top floor of his residential society on the night of February 24. A SIT, headed by an ACP rank official, was formed to investigate the case. The next hearing of the case has been fixed in February.
