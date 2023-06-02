10 shooters of Bishnoi gang nabbed in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 1

In a major crackdown on the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gangs, the Gurugram police today nabbed 10 sharp-shooters associated with these gangs. The accused were caught from fields of Bhondsi while they were changing into police uniforms to execute a high-profile abduction and dacoity.

A team, led by Gurugram Commissioner Kala Ramachandran, was trailing the accused for many days and caught them right before they left to commit the crime.

The police seized four pistols, 28 live cartridges, two vehicles (a Scorpio and a Honda City) and seven police uniforms from the accused. One of these vehicles was reportedly stolen from Delhi.

The accused were identified as Rakesh Kumar, alias Anil, Harjot Singh, alias Leela, Ajay Isharwalia, alias Punjabi, Prince, alias Golu, Joginder, alias Joga, Sandeep, alias Deep, and Sinderpal, alias Bittu. After interrogating them, their three other companions, Dharmendra, alias Dharma, Deepak, alias Dilawar and Bharat were also apprehended. The accused confessed to acting on the directives of gangsters Goldie Brar, Rohit Godara and Veeru, all hiding abroad.

“We had got the lead about the crime a few days ago and were trailing them and caught them at the right moment. We expect solving many cases in Haryana and Punjab with this arrest,” said ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya.

The accused have multiple cases registered against them, including robbery, dacoity, attempted murder, theft, assault, possession of illegal weapons etc. The cases have been filed in various districts of Haryana, including Bhiwani, Panchkula, Sirsa, Ambala, Gurugram as well as Mohali (Punjab) and Rajasthan.

Held from Bhondsi

