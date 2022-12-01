10 shopkeepers to get ownership rights under Swamitva scheme

Rohtak, November 30
Ten tenant shopkeepers, who had been running their establishments in the shops of the Rohtak Municipal Corporation (MC), have availed themselves of the benefits of the Swamitva scheme by securing ownership rights of their shops on Tuesday.
MC Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata handed over the registration documents of the shops, located in Palika Bazar, to the shopkeepers. Shopkeepers who have completed 20 years as a tenant can take advantage of the scheme by applying on the online government portal.
“There are more than 540 shops of the MC in different parts of the city. Of them, 133 shopkeepers have already deposited the price of the shops as per the collector rates to get ownership rights under the scheme. The process to provide these shopkeepers the registration documents is under way,” said Khadgata.
