10 stolen bikes recovered in Kaithal

Kaithal, August 17
The Kaithal police arrested a man and his brother-in-law, allegedly involved in vehicle theft cases, and recovered 10 stolen bikes from them.
With these arrests, the Kaithal police have so far arrested nine members of three vehicle-theft gangs and recovered 30 vehicles from them. The accused were identified as Kripal Singh of Khusropur village in Patiala district and Balbir, alias Ravi, of Rampura in Bathinda in Punjab. They were arrested from Khusropur village on Tuesday with a bike which they had stolen Ratta Khera under the Ghula police station. The accused Kirpal Singh is brother-in-law of the accused Balbir, said Sunil Kumar, DSP. The police also recovered nine more stolen bikes. They were produced in court and sent to judicial custody. Two cases one each of bikes stolen and under the NDPS were registered against Balbir.
