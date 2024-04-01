10 stolen motorcycles recovered, 2 arrested

Yamunanagar, March 31
The police have arrested two persons after 10 stolen motorcycles were recovered from their procession.
The police said a 17-year old boy, who allegedly used to buy stolen bikes from the accused, was also arrested.
According to the police, the two accused are alleged members of an interstate gang of bike thieves.
Chamkaur Singh, a police spokesman, said Sukhwinder Rana, incharge of the Anti-Vehicle Theft Cell, had received a tip-off that two persons would visit Uttar Pradesh via Tajewala village of Yamunanagar district to sell a stolen motorcycle. Thereafter, a team was constituted, which laid a barricade near Tajewala village, he added.
He said during the checking, two persons coming on a bike were stopped and after investigation, a stolen bike was recovered from their possession. The accused were identified as Vikas, alias Pado, of Chuharpur Kalan village and Gaurav, alias Gora, of Pipli Majra village.
The police said the accused used to sell stolen motorcycles to the minor boy.
The police spokesman said during the interrogation, the accused admitted that they had stolen 8 motorcycles from Yamunanagar district and 2 bikes from Paonta Sahib.
On Sunday, after the completion of one-day police remand, Vikas and Gaurav were produced before the Duty Magistrate, who sent them to judicial custody. On Saturday, the minor boy was produced in court, which sent him to an observation home in Karnal.
2 vehicles stolen in Paonta Sahib
