10 teams formed for physical verification of paddy stock at mills

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 24

The district administration has constituted 10 teams of officials from different departments for conducting physical verification of the paddy stock at rice mills to ensure transparency and accountability in the procurement process. Different procurement agencies have allotted 98.16 lakh quintals of paddy this season to 274 mills.

Will help detect irregularities Teams will check records and the paddy stock of the custom-milled rice delivered by the agencies to them

The verification will also help in detecting and preventing any irregularities or malpractices such as selling of paddy or rice procured from outside the state, or the recycling of old rice

The teams will check records and the paddy stock of the custom-milled rice delivered by the agencies to them. The verification will also help in detecting and preventing any irregularities or malpractices such as selling of paddy or rice procured from outside the state, or the recycling of old rice.

Anil Kalra, District Food Supplies Controller (DFSC), said the Deputy Commissioner, Anish Yadav, had constituted 10 teams for physical verification of paddy stored at the rice mills and procured during 2023-24.

“We have constituted the teams for the physical verification of paddy stock. They will verify the stock lying at the mills. Separate records of paddy stock other than those given for custom-milling lying at the mills will be made and site plan of the stocks meant for the CMR will be prepared by the team members,” said Anish Yadav, DC.

The ADC, Karnal, will lead one team, while the SDM, Karnal, SDM Indri, SDM Assandh, SDM Gharaunda, CEO Zila Parishad, EO HSVP, DCWO, MD Sugar Mill will lead their teams, he added.

Each team will carry out physical verification of the 10 rice mills in a day and after completing it, will submit the report to the office the same evening, the DC said.

The district administration has taken several steps to check bogus procurement and issuance of fake gate passes to adjust the arrival of paddy or rice from other states.

Due to strict vigil, the authorities have found 2,185 fake registrations of farmers on the Meri Fasal, Mera Byora portal for either a mismatch of IDs or showing paddy cultivation on non-cultivable land or on land where other crops had already been cultivated. Among them, several had shown parmal varieties on the portal while they had cultivated basmati.

#Karnal