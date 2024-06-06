10 years on, maternity facility reopens at remote Popra PHC

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 5

The delivery hut of the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Popra village has been made functional again after a gap of 10 years by the Health Department. The PHC was started in one of the most remote areas of the district in 1994, nearly 60 km from the district headquarters. The 24x7 delivery facility had been closed since 2014 due to various reasons.

As per the authorities, this move aims at ensuring 24x7 delivery facilities for expectant mothers, who previously had to travel to Assandh, Karnal or Jind for check-ups and delivery. The Popra PHC has become the 12th PHC in the district to start this facility for expectant mothers. However, there are still 12 more PHCs awaiting the initiation of similar services.

Civil Surgeon Dr Krishan Kumar inaugurated the facility today, highlighting that it addressed a long-standing demand of the residents of Popra and nearby villages. Dr Kumar said the delivery hut would provide round-the-clock check-up and delivery services, significantly benefiting women from nearly 15 nearby villages.

Prior to this, women had to travel to the sub-divisional hospital at Assandh, Civil Hospital in Jind or even to Karnal for delivery. Dr Kumar noted that the new facility is expected to save time and reduce the financial burden on people’s pockets.

Dr Kumar reviewed the facilities provided to women at the PHC and announced plans to extend similar services to the remaining PHCs in the district soon.

He assured the sarpanches that they would ensure all necessary facilities for pregnant women at the PHC.

