10 years on, robbery suspect held in Sirsa

Sirsa, June 11

The Sirsa police apprehended a “most wanted criminal” from Kharar in Punjab in a case of robbery. He has been on the run for nearly 10 years.

Providing details, Additional Police Superintendent Deepti Garg said the arrested accused, Sanjay of Phoolkan village in Sirsa, was presented in a court and remanded to custody for four days.

During the remand period, the recovered loot amount will be presented and further investigation into other aspects related to the incident will be conducted. She added that under the leadership of special staff in-charge Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar, the police team managed to apprehend Sanjay following a tip-off.

Garg said on October 12, 2014, Sanjay and his accomplices committed a robbery amounting to Rs 33,800 at gunpoint from a salesman at a fuel station in Gusaiana village. She stated that the police had previously arrested the other accused involved in the incident. She further disclosed that Sanjay, who had been on the run for nearly 10 years since the time of the incident, was constantly changing his locations to evade arrest. During the investigation, it was revealed that Sanjay is wanted in three robbery and dacoity cases in Hisar, with a reward of Rs 50,000 on him. Additionally, the Fatehabad police have been informed about Sanjay’s involvement in four cases, including robbery, murder bid and theft.

She said during the investigation, it was also revealed that Sanjay is a member of an inter-state gang involved in robberies. She added that the criminal record of the apprehended accused is being scrutinised. Additionally, the police have informed the Fatehabad, Hisar and Rajasthan’s Rawatsar police stations about the developments in this regard.

