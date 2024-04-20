10-yr-old Rohingya refugee raped by neighbour in Nuh

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 19

A 10-year-old Rohingya refugee was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Nuh. An FIR has been registered against the suspect at the City police station in Nuh. The suspect is still absconding.

The victim’s father said in his complaint that on the evening of April 12, the suspect, identified as Ayub, a native of Burma, took his 10-year-old daughter to his slum and raped her.

“The suspect blackmailed my daughter by telling her that he would kill me if she told anyone about the incident. When my daughter reached home, she told me about the incident. Following this, when I reached the slum of the suspect, he had fled the spot,” the victim’s father said in his complaint. An FIR was registered under the POCSO Act and Section 506 of the IPC on Thursday. “We are conducting raids to arrest the suspect who is still absconding,” said SHO Satpal Singh.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram #Nuh