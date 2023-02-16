100 apply for posts of cybersecurity officer in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 15

The Gurugram police are set to deploy cybersecurity officers, who will work as volunteers to help enhance cyber safety. More than 100 persons have applied for the post and they will be interviewed.

The cybersecurity officers will provide technical assistance in the investigation of the cases reported to the cyber police. They will make new software for the police, which will help curb cyber frauds. “After reviewing all applications, we will select cyber security officers through an interview,” said Priyanshu Dewan, ACP (cybercrime).