100 CCTV cameras to be installed at Kapal Mochan Mela site

Yamunanagar, November 19

Taking the issue of safety of devotees seriously, the district administration will install 100 CCTV cameras during the Kapal Mochan Mela near Bilaspur in Yamunanagar district. the mela will be held from November 23 to 27.

The administration will also use two drone cameras on the mela premises as lakhs of devotees from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and other states come here every year to take a dip in three sarovars — Kapal Mochan sarovar, Rin Mochan sarovar and Suraj Kund sarovar — on the occasion of Kartik Purnima with a belief of attaining moksha.

Around 8.50 lakh devotees (pilgrims) came here last year. The administration is hopeful that this time there will be more influx of devotees than last year.

“This mela is a symbol of unity and integrity as people from different religions come here to take a bath in the holy sarovars,” said Jaspal Singh Gill, Bilaspur SDM-cum-administrator of Shri Kapal Mochan Mela. He said preparations were in full swing under the guidance of Captain Manoj Kumar, Deputy Commissioner-cum-chief administrator of the mela.

“The mela premises will be illuminated with LED lights. Every nook and corner of the venue will be monitored with the help of CCTV and drone cameras,” said Gill.

The mela administrator also held a meeting with representatives of dharamshalas in the Kapal Mochan area and religious organisations, yesterday.

At the meeting, he said all dharamshalas and religious institutions should follow the instructions issued by the mela administrator from time to time.The representatives of dharamshalas were asked to maintain a proper record of visitors before renting them rooms.

After taking dip in the holy sarovars, the devotees take home Jagadhri-made utensils as a token of good omen.

