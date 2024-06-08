100-day Anaemia Mukt campaign from June 11

Kurukshetra, June 7
Kurukshetra Additional Deputy Commissioner Vaishali Sharma held a meeting of the district task force on Friday. She issued directions regarding the 100-day campaign as part of the ‘Anaemia Mukt Bharat’ programme to be launched in the district. It aims to reduce anaemia in vulnerable age groups such as children, adolescents and women.
As per information, officials of the health department, education department, women and child development, urban local bodies and panchayat department were present at the meeting.
Civil surgeon Dr Sukhbir Singh apprised the officials of the campaign. He said during the campaign, screening tests would be conducted to identify anaemic people. The targeted groups will be given iron syrups and tablets.
