100 illegal structures razed on zila parishad land in Gurugram

Gurugram, September 18
The Gurugram Zila Parishad removed encroachments and demolished many illegal structures from its land here on Monday. With the help of the local administration, the demolition drive was led by zila parishad CEO Anu in the presence of over 150 police personnel.
During the last 30 years, more than 100 persons, including deed writers and typists, have set up permanent as well as temporary structures on the zila parishad land.
Now, the zila parishad has decided to construct a new building on this land to house the office of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat, Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'
India summons the Canadian High Commissioner
Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying
Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...
Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder
Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, Britis...
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada
Canada is home to an influential Sikh community and Indian l...
Aditya L1 spacecraft sets off for its final destination
The 1,475 kg satellite, equipped with seven instruments to s...