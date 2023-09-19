100 illegal structures razed on zila parishad land in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 18

The Gurugram Zila Parishad removed encroachments and demolished many illegal structures from its land here on Monday. With the help of the local administration, the demolition drive was led by zila parishad CEO Anu in the presence of over 150 police personnel.

During the last 30 years, more than 100 persons, including deed writers and typists, have set up permanent as well as temporary structures on the zila parishad land.

Now, the zila parishad has decided to construct a new building on this land to house the office of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat, Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti.

