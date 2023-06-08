100 societies under lens in Gurugram, buyers seek safety reports

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, June 7

With the structural safety of around 100 societies along the Dwarka Expressway coming under scrutiny, the realty market in the area has suffered a setback despite the forthcoming inauguration of the expressway. Homebuyers are apprehensive and seeking structural safety reports for projects. While around 15 per cent of the well-established projects have seen a consistent appreciation in unit prices, the majority of societies are struggling with structural issues, and are finding it difficult to attract buyers or tenants.

The situation has left many buyers in a difficult position, as they had purchased these units as investments and are now unable to generate returns.

“The collapse of floors at one of the Chintels towers changed everything. The society was already under scanner, but it gained notoriety after the collapse. I wanted to sell off my flats and exit, but despite my efforts over the last year, I have been unsuccessful. Tenants have also left due to safety concerns,” says Sudhir Yadav, a flat owner in Mapsko Mount Ville, Sector 79.

It is worth noting that a recent report by IIT-Delhi has red-flagged concerns about the structural safety of approximately 100 societies along the Dwarka Expressway. The report, made public by Godrej builders, highlights the presence of chloride in concrete structures, posing a risk to several buildings. According to the report, chloride in water corrodes the embedded steel reinforcement in buildings, compromising their strength. The report suggests implementing a robust maintenance framework to address this problem.