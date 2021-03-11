100 taken ill in Gurugram society

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 27

Panic gripped Westend Heights Condominium, DLF phase 5, as nearly 100 residents were reported ill. The residents claimed to have acute infections and diarrhoea allegedly due to the contaminated water. The Health Department conducted an emergency OPD in the society, examining 200 persons and treated 96 persons for nausea and vomiting. A two-year old child was rushed to hospital. The health department team has taken samples of water and test reports will be out in 72 hours.

Meanwhile, the society has barred all from using regular water for drinking and also closed the swimming pool. The residents claim that while a few families began reporting symptoms such as fever, stomach ache diarrhoea etc since Monday they thought it was food poisoning. However, when almost one person per home began falling ill that the alarm bells

began ringing.

The symptoms got aggravated at night and many, including senior citizens, children and daily helps fell seriously ill.

“Last night, everybody started falling ill. People were vomiting had diarrhea and stomach aches. They were all rushing to doctors and by the morning every house had at least one ill person. We have stopped using regular water and got mineral water cans as for now. While many were checked by the Health Department team others rushed to private hospitals,” said Ritu Bhairok, a resident.

The MCG and GMDA did not issue any statements but senior officials said there was nothing wrong with their supply as no other society had a problem.

CMO Dr Virender Yadav said, “Everything is under control. We conducted home to home survey. We also took samples of water and the report will be out in 72 hours. We have given medicines to 96 persons for nausea and vomiting.” Residents claim that a majority have already consulted private practitioners and started their medical treatment.