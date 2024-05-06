100 teachers to be imparted training on special methods

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 5

Under an initiative taken by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), a total 100 post-graduate teachers (PGT) and trained graduate teachers (TGTs) from various government schools across the state will go to Gujarat. There they will learn special techniques used in encouraging the students towards learning science and maths through various activities pertaining to the subjects.

The teachers of maths, physics, biology and chemistry subjects will be a part of this initiative. They will undergo a special training at the Centre for Creative Learning, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhi Nagar, for five days. After the completion of this programme, the teachers would also work as master trainers to impart training to other science and maths subject teachers across the state.

“This is for the first time when Haryana teachers will be given such training. They will gain expertise in performing tasks and generate interest among students towards science and maths. It will also help them in developing creativity and problem-solving skills among students to observe things from their own perspective. Teachers will learn the techniques through games and other activities involving science and math,” said Sunil Bajaj, director, SCERT.

Bajaj maintained there were many such techniques based on science and maths, which were useful in bringing a significant change in how the students undertake particular tasks and challenges. This special training would make the teachers proficient to improve the Intelligence Quotient (IQ) level of the students at school level, he added.

“Having mooted a plan for the special training, we sought names of those teachers who are interested in promoting science and math by dedicating their time after school hours. A message in this respect was dropped in WhatsApp groups of schoolteachers. In the message, we did not divulge our plan about the training as we wanted only those teachers who were dedicated,” he added.

Bajaj said a considerable number of teachers sent their names, of which 100 were selected for the training. All expenses of the training would be borne by the government. The training programme would be organised either at the end of May or beginning of June. Thereafter, a team of IIT-Gandhinagar would also come to the SCERT to impart training to other teachers as well, he stated.

