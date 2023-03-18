100m away from Police Commissioner's office, house looted

Gurugram, March 17
A house located just 100 metres away from the Police Commissioner’s office was ransacked after a businessman, his wife and their three servants were sedated on Friday.
The unconscious persons were rushed to Medanta Hospital here and are being treated there, said police.
Sources in the police said the robbers fled with cash, jewellery, other valuables and DVR of CCTV cameras from the house. One of the cooks in the house is missing who is under the scanner, the police said.
The incident took place at the house of Mahesh Raghav in Shivaji Nagar. When Ankit Raghav, son of the businessman, informed one of their relative to check on his parents as they were not answering the phone calls.
The relative found Mahesh, his wife and three servants unconscious. He then informed the police.
