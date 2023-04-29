100th 'Mann ki Baat': BJP to hold listening sessions at 9,630 places

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

State BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar, at a press conference here today, announced that on the occasion of the 100th episode of the “Mann ki Baat” programme, nearly 100 persons would simultaneously listen to the radio address of the Prime Minister at 100 places in each Assembly segment.

The “Mann ki Baat” programme will be heard at 9,630 places in the state. The party has set a target of inviting over nine lakh persons for the purpose. “The entire world is keeping an eye on the programme. This will be the first time that crores of people will sit and listen to a leader at the same time. This is going to be a world record,” said Dhankar.

He said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Speaker Haryana Legislative Assembly Gian Chand Gupta would preside over the listening session in Panchkula. “I will be present in Rohtak. Apart from this, MPs, MLAs and ministers will be present in the programmes organised at different places.”

Dhankar said the party had set a target of inviting 100 persons each to 100 places in every Assembly segment across the country and also in the state.

“Across the state, private organisations, NGOs, RWAs and educational institutions have installed big screens for the session. Besides, 9,630 places in Haryana where the listening session is being organised, there are 630 institutions that will organise the session at their own level,” said Dhankar.

In Rewari too, thousands of sanitation workers would gather and listen to the programme, he added.

“In charges have been appointed at the state, district, and divisional levels. Separate in charges of one programme have been appointed at each place. Prominent people of society have also been invited.”

“Prime Minister shares all such things which touch the collective mind of the country and can inspire us somewhere. Whether PM Modi is in the country or abroad, he always takes time for ‘Mann ki Baat’. This is a big deal. He has accomplished this task with dedication. That’s why the 100th episode has become important to us,” said Dhankar.