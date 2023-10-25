104 govt playschools in Gurugram to pave way for affordable education

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, October 24

The government has started 104 playschools in Gurugram from March this year. As many as 1,500 students have enrolled in these playschools, which are equipped with latest technologies and trained teachers. A majority of these schools have been set up in rural areas.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said, “Different government initiatives so far have been aimed at providing affordable education at primary, secondary and senior secondary levels. But, there has been a lack of affordable pre-primary facilities.”

He said many parents with limited means would often complain about the lack of affordable institutions for pre-primary education for their children. These schools were opened to bring these children on par with others.

Students at a government playschool in Gurugram.

The Deputy Commissioner said that several private firms have shown interest in adopting and upgrading these schools under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) scheme.

It is pertinent to mention here that a technology-based firm has adopted 20 of these schools and spent Rs 32 lakh to purchase latest educational equipment.

The local administration has also asked panchayats to come forward and adopt these schools in their villages and aid in their maintenance and upgradation.

The administration has also put HCS officers as in-charges of five to seven schools each. The officers have been asked to regularly visit these playschools and update the administration on their progress. Besides, the schools have tied up with many NGOs to facilitate enrolment of children.

Suman Dhingra, member of a local parent-teacher association, said, “In a city like Gurugram, playschools in many areas are costlier than average high schools. While poor families somehow manage to get their children primary and secondary education in government or private schools through provisions under the Right to Education Act, playschools remain out of their reach.”

Dhingra added that with no specific regulations in place, schools often charge high fee, making it unaffordable for many.

