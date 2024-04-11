104-yr-old man files plea against OTT platform, alleges content theft

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 10

Duli Chand, 104, moved a local court today against an OTT platform, alleging theft of content from a protest demonstration staged by him at Rohtak in September 2022.

The centenarian, whose old-age pension was discontinued as he was shown dead in government record, had staged a novel protest demonstration titled “Thara Fufa Zinda Hai” in the form of a procession.

Duli Chand reached the local courts complex in the same way today.

Local social activist Naveen Jaihind, who took Duli Chand to the court in a chariot today, said the discontinued old-age, disability and widow pensions of a number of residents were restored after the campaign.

“However, an OTT platform has made a film based on that campaign without seeking permission from Duli Chand. The stolen content is being used commercially by a mobile application, due to which Duli Chand has filed a petition before a local court,” he stated.

Jaihind said they do not want any money from the film-makers, but the film-makers should apologise to Duli Chand and donate the money earned from this film to old-age homes and cow shelters.

The Court of Civil Judge (Junior Division) Aditya Singh Yadav has summoned Olympics gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra and four others in connection with the case. Chopra is the brand ambassador of the Haryanvi Stage App. The other defendants include Haryanvi Stage App director Sanjay Bhasin, creative director Harish Chhabra, actor Vishwas Chauhan and Stage OTT for Bharat, Stage OTT Head Office.

Duli Chand’s lawyer Gourav Bharti said they had sought a stay on the film, which was to be released on Friday (April 12). This is the reason the defendants have been told to appear before the court on April 12, he added.

