107 teams raid criminals’ hideouts in 3 dists, Delhi

Rohtak, April 15

In continuation of Operation Search launched by the Rohtak range police authorities, 107 police teams raided the possible hideouts of most-wanted criminals at various locations in Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri and Sonepat districts of Haryana as well as in Delhi on Saturday.

Rohtak range Inspector-General of Police Rakesh Kumar Arya said 131 mobile phones, 60 SIM cards, 63 passbooks, 11 cheque books, 21 pen drives, 49 Aadhaar cards, 14 PAN cards, a car, five motorcycles, computer, laptop, Rs 7 lakh in cash, foreign currency, liquor, arms and ammunition have been seized in the raids so far.

Arya said the seized material and documents would be examined by experts.