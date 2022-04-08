10K beneficiaries get loan sanction letters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 7

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday distributed loan sanction letters to 10,000 verified beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana (MMAPUY) to start their own business during a state-level function held through video conferencing.

“The Haryana Government has tried to ensure that no department/sector is left untouched for good governance reforms,” the CM said addressing the beneficiaries of the three schemes — Ayushman Bharat, old age pension and ration card.

He also announced that now, the benefits of old age pension and issuance of ration cards would be done through the Parivar Pehchan Patra only.

The Chief Minister shared that verification, data of 6,618 beneficiaries had been sent to the District Social Welfare Officers and they were working to issue pension benefits to the beneficiaries.

So far 4,698 beneficiaries had given consent for releasing their pension benefits, while 1,430 have denied taking the said benefits due to their financial conditions, he added.

“At present, around 1.03 lakh families have been identified with surveys still being undertaken. Ration cards have been issued to 33,000 families of Sirsa and Kurukshetra district,” the CM said. —