10K saplings to be planted along Yamuna to stop erosion

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 1

To stop erosion on the banks of the Yamuna, 10,000 saplings of various species will be planted along its banks. It was decided at a meeting on Tuesday at the PWD Rest house chaired by Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan with CEO Zila Parishad, Gaurav Kumar, District Forest Officer Jai Kumar Narwal, XEN Panchayati Raj Parvinder Saini, and other officials of various departments.

"Due to the sudden discharge of a high volume of water, several trees have been washed away in the floodwater, which has resulted in soil erosion along the banks of the Yamuna, so we have decided to plant 10,000 saplings along the banks of the river,” said Kalyan.

The Forest and Panchayati Raj departments would execute this work with the help of MNGREGA workers. Farmers of various villages along the Yamuna would also be approached for the plantation drive and to maintain these plants. He also appealed to social organisations to join hands in this campaign, which would not only increase the green cover but also help in balancing the ecosystem.

#Karnal