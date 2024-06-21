11 arrested for running fake call centre in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 20

The Gurugram police have busted a fake call centre here that used to dupe people on the pretext of selling “herbal medicines” for sexual health problems.

At least 11 cyber criminals, including four women, were arrested from the centre. Seven mobile phones, many SIM cards and two CPUs used in various crimes were seized from their possession.

Vipin Ahlawat, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sohna, Gurugram district, said a police team, led by inspector Savit Kumar, SHO of Cyber Crime Police Station (East), busted the centre in Sector 18 here.

He said they raided the centre and arrested 11 persons, identified as Shyam Dubey, resident of village Joda district, Morena (Madhya Pradesh), Adarsh Kumar Singh, resident of Ambedkar Colony Vasant Vihar, Delhi, Kushal Rohilla, resident of Khedla, Gurugram, Piyush Chauhan, resident of village Bijori district Badaun (Uttar Pradesh), Vivek Chopra resident of NIT, Faridabad, Gulshan Kumar, resident of village Dahibatta Gopalganj (Bihar), Rajkumar resident of village Dera Mehrauli, Delhi, Pooja Chauhan, resident of Shiv Colony, Jhotwara Jaipur (Rajasthan), Bhavana, resident of Bhiwani, Anamika Rajawat, resident of Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) and Priya Sharma, resident of Dev Apartment Mahipalpur, Delhi.

The police team registered a criminal case under Sections 420, 120-B of the IPC at the police station Cyber Crime (East), Gurugram, and began investigations.

During interrogation of the accused fraudsters, it was found that they used to put advertisements on Google in the name of selling herbal medicines for sexual improvement on the instructions of their partner. When people contacted the numbers given in the advertisements put up by them, they used to take orders from them and get the money deposited in different bank accounts and did not deliver the medicines. Apart from this, they used to commit fraud by making those people deposit money through QR code/UPI ID in the name of GST charges, packing charges and courier charges.

The fraudsters also disclosed that they were committing the above mentioned frauds for about a year. For committing the fraud, they used to get a salary of Rs 15,000 per month and 5 per cent of the amount cheated by them.

Further investigations are in progress to nab the kingpin of this cyber fraud who employed the arrested youths for cheating people.

