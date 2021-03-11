11 Haryana cops get President's Medal

Chandigarh, April 26

Haryana Governor Bandaru Duttatraya awarded 92 officers and officials of the Haryana Police with the President’s Police Medal and Police Medal for rendering distinguished and meritorious services during the investiture ceremony held at Indradhanush Auditorium in Panchkula today.

During the ceremony, the Haryana Governor bestowed the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service on 11 officers/officials and gave the Police Medal for meritorious service to 81 officers/officials of Haryana Police.

Among those who received the President’s Police Medal for their distinguished service were DGP (retd) Dr BK Sinha, ADGP (Admin & IT) Haryana Dr AS Chawla, ADGP Navdeep Singh Virk, ADGP (retd) Anil Kumar Rao, ADGP (Law and Order) Sandeep Khirwar, DIG Dr Arun Singh, inspector (retd) Lakhwinder Singh, inspector (retd) Gurmeet Singh, inspectors Ramkumar, Pramod Chand, and sub-inspector Subhash Chander.

Those who were decorated with Police Medal for meritorious services included IGP Saurabh Singh, IGP (retd) Bharti Arora, Superintendent of Police Vikas Dhankar, DIGs Krishan Murari, Shiv Charan and Balwan Singh, Superintendent of Police (retd) Ombir Singh, SPs Manbir Singh, Raj Kumar, Sumer Singh, DCP Mukesh Malhotra, SP (retd) Krishan Kumar, DCP’s Jaibir Singh and Ravinder Kumar, DSPs Rajiv Kumar, Vir Singh, Gurmail Singh, Om Parkash, Ram Kumar, Angrez Singh, Baljit Singh, Naresh Yadav and Narender Kumar, besides inspectors and sub-inspectors and assistant SIs.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, interacting with reporters, said the state police had done a commendable work in improving the law and order situation across the state. He appreciated the police for working in difficult conditions to ensure the safety and security of the people.

#haryana police