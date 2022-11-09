11 farm fires in Haryana in 24 hours

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 8

With the harvesting of paddy heading towards completion, the number of daily stubble-burning cases is also coming down across the state.

Haryana recorded 11 fresh cases of stubble-burning over the past 24 hours. With these cases, the count of the state has reached to 2,624. Last year, the number of farm fires was 4,536 till November 8. With 613 cases, Kaithal district is leading the tally, while Fatehabad is second with 536 cases, followed by Jind (303), Kaithal (289), Karnal (271), Ambala (205), Yamunanagar (132), Sirsa (118), Hisar (51), Palwal (44), Panipat (32), Sonepat (24), Rohtak (3), Jhajjar (1), Bhiwani (1) and Faridabad (1).

#Agriculture #Environment #farm fires #karnal #Pollution