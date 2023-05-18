11 HCS officers transferred

Tribune News Service

chandigarh, May 17

The government today transferred 11 HCS officers with immediate effect. Mahabir Prasad has been transferred as CEO Zila Parishad, Ambala, and CEO, DRDA, Ambala, while Sushil Kumar has been posted as ADC-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Kaithal.

Yogesh Kumar Mehta is CEO Zila Parishad, Kaithal, and CEO, DRDA, Kaithal, while Kamal Preet Kaur has been posted as Additional Director (Administration) Elementary Education, Haryana.

Ajay Chopra has been transferred as CEO Zila Parishad, Charkh Dadri, and CEO, DRDA, Charkhi Dadri, while Meenaxee Raj is now Additional Director (administration) Higher Education, and Mahesh Kumar is CEO Zila Parishad, Rohtak, and CEO DRDA Rohtak.

Vijay Singh is new Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Rohtak.

Gajender Singh is now City Magistrate, Nuh, Gaurav Chauhan has been posted Joint Director (Administration), Medical Education and Reserach and Anmol is now SDM Kharkhoda.