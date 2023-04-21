11 IAS officers shifted

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 20

The state government today transferred 11 IAS and one HCS officer with immediate effect. Sanjay Joon, Secretary, Health Department; Mission Director, National Health Mission; and CEO, Ayushman Bharat Haryana Health Protection Authority, has been transferred as Secretary, Finance Department.

The CEO of the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA), A Sreenivas, has been given additional charge of MD, HARCO Bank.

Director-General (DG), Urban Local Bodies Department (ULBD); Secretary ULBD; Mission Director, State Urban Livelihood Mission and State Urban Development Authority; and DG Fire Services, DK Behera, is now Secretary, Health Department and Mission Director, National Health Mission, and CEO, Ayushman Bharat Haryana Health Protection Authority.

District Municipal Commissioner and MC Commissioner, Hisar, Ashok Kumar Garg, is now the Director of Elementary Education and Special Secretary, Haryana School Education Department. Special Secretary Fisheries Department and Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department; MD CONFED and MD Haryana Land Reclamation and Development Corporation Ltd, Jaibir Singh Arya, will now be Special Secretary of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department; MD CONFED and MD Haryana State Warehousing Corporation Ltd.

Manesar MC Commissioner and Additional CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Yash Pal, will now hold the charge of Director, ULBD, and Special Secretary, ULBD; Mission Director, State Urban Livelihood Mission and State Urban Development Authority; and Director Fire Services.

Rohtak District Municipal Commissioner, Rohtak MC Commissioner and Administrator, HSVP, Rohtak, and Additional Director Urban Estate, Rohtak, Dhirendra Khadgata, is now Special Secretary, Environment, Forests and Wildlife Department; Administrator HSVP and Additional Director, Urban Estate, Rohtak; Rohtak MC Commissioner; and District Municipal Commissioner, Rohtak.