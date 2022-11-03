11 officers get new posting orders

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 2

The state government on Tuesday issued posting and transfer orders of one IFS officer and 10 IAS officers with immediate effect. S Narayanan, IFS, Chief Conservator of Forests, North Ambala, has been given the additional charge of Director-General, New and Renewable Energy, Haryana.

Among the IAS, Amneet P Kumar, Commissioner and Secretary to government, Women and Child Development Department has been given the additional charge of Commissioner and Secretary to government, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department.

Rippudaman Singh Dhillon, Director, Social Justice and Empowerment, Haryana; Director, Welfare of Scheduled Caste and Backward Classes, Managing Director, Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections Kalyan Nigam and Managing Director, Haryana Scheduled Castes, Finance & Development Corporation, has been given the additional charge of Member Secretary, Haryana State Backward Classes Commission.

Sujan Singh, Chief Administrator, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, has been posted as Labour Commissioner, Haryana, and Special Secretary to government, Labour Department.

Monica Malik, Member Secretary, Haryana State Commission for Women and Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration, Haryana, has been posted as Director, Women and Child Development, Secretary, Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Managing Director, Women Development Corporation, and Member Secretary, State Commission for Women.

Garima Mittal, Administrator, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, Faridabad, Additional Director, Urban Estate, Faridabad, Additional Chief Executive Officer, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority, and Chief Executive Officer, Faridabad City Transport Service Ltd has been posted as Director, Skill Development and Industrial Training and Special Secretary to Government, Haryana, Skill Development and Industrial Training Department.

Rajnarayan Kaushik, Transport Commissioner and Special Secretary to government, Haryana, Transport Department, Labour Commissioner, and Special Secretary to government, Labour Department has been posted as Chief Administrator, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, Managing Director, Haryana Medical Services Corporation Ltd.

Virender Kumar Dahiya, Director, State Transport Haryana and Special Secretary to government, Transport Department, has been given additional charge of Transport Commissioner, Haryana and Special Secretary to government, Transport Department.

Krishna Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Faridabad Smart City Ltd, Faridabad, has been given the additional charge of Additional Chief Executive Officer, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority, Faridabad, Chief Executive Officer, Faridabad City Transport Service Ltd.

Aparajita, ADC-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Faridabad, has been given additional charge of Administrator, HSVP, Faridabad, and Additional Director, Urban Estate, Faridabad.

Hitesh Kumar Meena, ADCcum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Palwal, has been given additional charge of District Municipal Commissioner, Palwal.