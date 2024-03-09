Hisar: 11 recommendations for kharif crop approved at agriculture workshop

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 8

The two-day Agriculture Officers Workshop for Kharif Season 2024 organised at the Agricultural College of the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) concluded here.

The workshop panelists came up with 11 recommendations— include a variety of Moong MH 1762 and two varieties of fodder sorghum, including CSV 53F, HJ1514 and a hybrid variety of fodder sorghum HJH1513— for the farmers for the kharif season to increase the yield and for protection of crops against diseases.

Vice-Chancellor BR Kamboj was the chief guest while the Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department Additional Director Rohtash Raad was the special guest.

Kamboj said to increase the production of quality seeds of advanced varieties, the university is entering into agreements with various government and private sector companies so that the seeds of advanced varieties developed by the university can be made available to farmers.

