Hisar: 11 recommendations for kharif crop approved at agriculture workshop

Hisar, March 8
The two-day Agriculture Officers Workshop for Kharif Season 2024 organised at the Agricultural College of the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) concluded here.
The workshop panelists came up with 11 recommendations— include a variety of Moong MH 1762 and two varieties of fodder sorghum, including CSV 53F, HJ1514 and a hybrid variety of fodder sorghum HJH1513— for the farmers for the kharif season to increase the yield and for protection of crops against diseases.
Vice-Chancellor BR Kamboj was the chief guest while the Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department Additional Director Rohtash Raad was the special guest.
Kamboj said to increase the production of quality seeds of advanced varieties, the university is entering into agreements with various government and private sector companies so that the seeds of advanced varieties developed by the university can be made available to farmers.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...