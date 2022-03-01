11 scientists honoured on National Science Day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 28

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya honoured 11 scientists during the Haryana Vigyan Ratna and Haryana Yuva Vigyan Ratna award distribution function at Raj Bhavan on the National Science Day today. This was the first time in the history of Haryana that two women have been conferred with the award.

In the Haryana Vigyan Ratna award category, Prof Neeraj Jain and Prof Mukesh Jain for 2019; Prof Motilal Madan and Dr Sushila Mann for 2020 and Dr Chetan Prakash Kaushik and Dr Illora Sen for 2021 were honoured. A cash award of Rs4 lakh was also given to them on the occasion.

Dr Pooja Devi and Dr Ram Jiwari were honoured with the Haryana Yuva Vigyan Ratna award for the year 2019. In the same category, Dr Pawan Kumar and Satish Khurana for 2020 and Dr Kalpana Nagpal for 2021 were chosen. A cash award of Rs1 lakh was given to them. —