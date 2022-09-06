11-year-old boy’s body found in Nuh madrasa

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 5

In a shocking incident, an 11-year-old boy was found dead inside a madrasa in Shah Chaukha village of Nuh today.

The boy had gone missing from the madrasa on Saturday and the police recovered his decomposed body today from an old room adjoining the prayer hall in the madrasa.

While the family did not blame anybody for the incident, it said the boy had been murdered and filed a complaint with the police for a fair investigation into the matter. Following the complaint, an FIR was lodged against unknown accused at the Pinangawa police station. The deceased, Sameer (11), was a resident of Ted village and a student at the madrasa.

#gurugram #Nuh