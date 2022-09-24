Faridabad: 11 years on, project on shifting of high-tension wires in limbo

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, September 23

Despite the administration’s approval and sanctioning of budget about 23 months ago, the work of shifting the 66-KV high-tension power lines passing overhead a residential area in Sector 3 hangs fire.

“The demand of shifting the lines was taken up 11 years ago, but Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) took up the matter with the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) around two and half years ago,” said sources in the Power Department, adding that the project was yet to be taken up.

The said residential area in Sector 3 was carved out by the HSVP.

Blaming the HSVP of constructing the residential area in a wrongful manner, Rattan Singh Rana, secretary, Residents’ Welfare Federation (RWF), Sector 3, said the high-tension wires overheads 90 plots, which were allotted to applicants 32 years ago.

He said: “As multi-storey buildings came up in the residential area, the demand of shifting the high-tension wired was taken up several years ago. Several accidents have taken place, causing loss to both human life and property. Despite the project being accorded approval 23 months ago and the payment issue resolved already, the work of shifting the lines has not yet begun.”

“Six lives have been lost with many injured due to electrocution incidents in 10 years,” Subhash Lamba, a resident, said, adding that damage to the appliances caused by the induction in the lines, especially in the rainy season, was common.

The sources said the delay in releasing the payment of Rs 41.10 lakh by the HSVP to the HVPNL had prolonged the shifting project in the past.

The HVPNL had demanded a budget for the rerouting of the lines after departmental approval in 2019-20, the payment for which was released in March this year, the sources added.

Atul Aggarwal, Superintending Engineer, HVPNL, said the work of shifting the high-tension lines would be taken up as soon as the material gets procured from the head office.

